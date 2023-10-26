The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mum Regrets Having Baby Because She Misses Old Life Of Netflix, Working From Home And Dinners Out

Mum Regrets Having Baby Because She Misses Old Life Of Netflix, Working From Home And Dinners Out

A new mum has shared she longs for her old life after having a baby, when she was happy by herself “working from home” and “watching Netflix in the evenings”.

In a now-deleted post on British parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman shared that she loved her ten-month-old daughter more than anything in the world, and even though her baby is “lovely, bright, happy, sweet and quite independent,” she can’t shake the feeling of regret over having her.

“I just want to go back to my old life. I had a quiet, peaceful, unexciting life, and that’s what I like,” the mum wrote.  

“I’m a very introverted, self-contained person, and I was always happy just being by myself, working from home, watching Netflix in the evenings, enjoying nature, having dinner out now and again,” she continued. 

The mother said she didn’t enjoy parents because she felt suffocated by the "constant sense of responsibility” and asked other users if she would always “regret the loss” of her old life. 

Before the post was deleted, other parents weighed in and shared also facing similar challenges in the early days of parenthood. 

Many told the woman, “It gets better”, and many said it becomes easier as the baby gets older. 

“It gets much easier when you can communicate with them two ways. It won't be like this forever, I promise,” wrote one supportive commenter.

“Once you don't have to watch every single thing they do, and they actually want to do quite fun things with you, it definitely gets better,” wrote another.

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
NEXT STORY

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.