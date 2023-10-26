Mum Regrets Having Baby Because She Misses Old Life Of Netflix, Working From Home And Dinners Out

In a now-deleted post on British parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman shared that she loved her ten-month-old daughter more than anything in the world, and even though her baby is “lovely, bright, happy, sweet and quite independent,” she can’t shake the feeling of regret over having her.

“I just want to go back to my old life. I had a quiet, peaceful, unexciting life, and that’s what I like,” the mum wrote.

“I’m a very introverted, self-contained person, and I was always happy just being by myself, working from home, watching Netflix in the evenings, enjoying nature, having dinner out now and again,” she continued.

The mother said she didn’t enjoy parents because she felt suffocated by the "constant sense of responsibility” and asked other users if she would always “regret the loss” of her old life.

Before the post was deleted, other parents weighed in and shared also facing similar challenges in the early days of parenthood.

Many told the woman, “It gets better”, and many said it becomes easier as the baby gets older.

“It gets much easier when you can communicate with them two ways. It won't be like this forever, I promise,” wrote one supportive commenter.

“Once you don't have to watch every single thing they do, and they actually want to do quite fun things with you, it definitely gets better,” wrote another.