Mum Regrets Having A Child Because Of A Bad Toilet Habit

The same cannot be said for American mum Candice, who has a six-year-old that despite being potty trained at the age of 2, has regressed to soiling himself daily.

She said she had tried several options to help her children, such as doctors, psychological therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and laxatives. All to no avail. Also, surely laxatives are just going to make things worse?

Candice confesses she 'wished she never had a kid' because of the ongoing problem. "I'm to the point where I feel hate and disgust towards him because none of us get to have a normal life."

She went on, "I can't let him hang out with friends, can't take him anywhere with me, can't go on vacation, long car rides, or even the f***ing park because he will sh*t himself constantly," and added that the child doesn't seem to be concerned at all about the behaviour.

No, Candice, I can't imagine he would be. He's 7 years old, and this is the norm for him until it's not.

According to Candice, her paediatrician told her to 'let the child get bullied into stopping'. Right well, definitely get a new paediatrician immediately. That's insane.

Many replied to Candice's post with similar tales involving family members who he endured the same affliction.

"One of my cousins was like this until about 16 or 17, and then one day it just stopped; we're still not sure why," one person said.

Speaking about an 8-year-old with the same issues, one commenter wrote, "We discovered that the root cause was his ADHD. He literally wasn't sitting on the toilet long enough for his bowels to relax and open. It took distracting him with a tablet for him to start to be willing to sit, and then consistent rewards for success."

Another added, "My little brother had this, and I'm sorry to say it lasted well into his teens. It was very difficult to cope with; my mother also took him to every doctor and specialist you can think of until he was eventually diagnosed with autism."

And with this, I'm eternally grateful that my child hasn't gone through this. A little skid mark here and there but nothing to the extent this family has been experiencing, to the point where the mother has said she's considering taking her son out of school until the matter is resolved.