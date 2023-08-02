The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mum Receives Backlash For Naming Her Son ‘Alpha Mael’

Mum Receives Backlash For Naming Her Son ‘Alpha Mael’

One mum has tried to give her son the ‘manliest’ name possible, but she has received a lot of backlash for naming him ‘Alpha Mael’.

Posting to a popular Facebook group, the mum said,“My oldest son is named Alpha Mael (spelled Mael, which means prince or chief) Armstrong. And my mom absolutely hates it.”

She defends her choice, “Not silly at all though. Different but not silly. Conveys a lot.”

People slammed her in the comments, highlighting that her baby may be bullied or treated differently because of his name.

“Alpha Male! For real?! And that’s not silly? No, I suppose it’s not silly. It’s frickin’ stupid. Can you imagine having to grow up with that name? What is wrong with people??”, one user wrote.

“Not silly. Just unbelievably stupid,” another shared.

“The kid will be bullied so viciously that I’m surprised they’d ever strap on their child,” one mum shared.

“Oh God. I’d seriously PAY my child hundreds to name their kids anything BUT that,” another added.

Someone joked that she should name her second son “Beta”, as if that wouldn’t give the hypothetical child any inferiority complexes.

Another person explained that there was nothing wrong with each of the names separately, but together it makes it questionable. "Mael is an old Welsh/Breton name, no problem with that. It's the Alpha which makes it questionable."

Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament
NEXT STORY

Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament

Advertisement

Related Articles

Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament

Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament

The federal government’s $10 billion housing bill returned to Parliament today, in Labor’s second attempt at pushing the policy through.
Nearly 90% Of Animals Caught In NSW Shark Nets Are Non-Targeted Species

Nearly 90% Of Animals Caught In NSW Shark Nets Are Non-Targeted Species

New data has revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the animals caught in shark nets off the coast of New South Wales are non-targeted species; such as turtles, dolphins and rays.
Statement from Lauren Eslick

Statement from Lauren Eslick

Statement from Lauren Eslick
Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson

Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson

Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson.
Gwyneth Paltrow Lists Her Guesthouse On AirBnB For Free

Gwyneth Paltrow Lists Her Guesthouse On AirBnB For Free

Looking for a weekend away with a point of difference? Forget the Best Western in the Riverina, aim higher this year.