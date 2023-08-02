Mum Receives Backlash For Naming Her Son ‘Alpha Mael’

Posting to a popular Facebook group, the mum said,“My oldest son is named Alpha Mael (spelled Mael, which means prince or chief) Armstrong. And my mom absolutely hates it.”

She defends her choice, “Not silly at all though. Different but not silly. Conveys a lot.”

People slammed her in the comments, highlighting that her baby may be bullied or treated differently because of his name.

“Alpha Male! For real?! And that’s not silly? No, I suppose it’s not silly. It’s frickin’ stupid. Can you imagine having to grow up with that name? What is wrong with people??”, one user wrote.

“Not silly. Just unbelievably stupid,” another shared.

“The kid will be bullied so viciously that I’m surprised they’d ever strap on their child,” one mum shared.

“Oh God. I’d seriously PAY my child hundreds to name their kids anything BUT that,” another added.

Someone joked that she should name her second son “Beta”, as if that wouldn’t give the hypothetical child any inferiority complexes.

Another person explained that there was nothing wrong with each of the names separately, but together it makes it questionable. "Mael is an old Welsh/Breton name, no problem with that. It's the Alpha which makes it questionable."