Mum Outraged Over Expensive Kid’s Play Centre Meal

The mother ordered a chicken parmigiana, a bowl of chips, a side of gravy, a pack of nuggets and two drinks at Adventure Land in Yarrawonga and was stunned to see the “insanely expensive” total.

The mother said she was not impressed and “will probably just be cooking from home from now on” and taking the food with her.

The director of Adventure Land, Amanda Heath, defended the prices to news.com.au

“The real story should be how businesses are meant to survive with price increases and then be subject to slander over it,” Heath said.

The director went on to explain that Adventure Land is a small business and not a franchise.

“We are a small business just trying to cover costs of inflation,” she said.

They explained that their prices are cheaper than alot of their competitors in the area and said that they actually haven’t passed on a lot of the increased cost of stock onto their customers.

“Our chips increased from $30 a carton in 2019 to $65 a carton and we have only increased our chip prices by $1 over four years.”

People rushed to the comments to share their disdain for the prices.

“I refuse to go there with those prices,” one user wrote.

“Wow! Go to the pub with a playground, hell of a lot cheaper,” another suggested.

Others were supportive of the prices saying that the menu is so expensive because their prices are what pays their staff and rent.

“Adventureland food is expensive, and playground food is expensive because their prices are what pays their staff and rent,” one parent wrote.

“I love supporting small businesses but holey moley, there is a line between wanting to and not being able to,” another person said.