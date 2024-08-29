The Project

Mum Of Noel & Liam Believed To Be Behind Oasis Reunion

Noel and Liam Gallagher's mother, Peggy, is a key factor behind Oasis announcing their reunion, according to Alan McGee.

The British rockers confirmed their much-anticipated comeback with a series of gigs in the UK and Ireland next year. McGee - who signed the band to his label Creation Records in 1993 - suspects Peggy, 81, was the driving force behind the siblings making their peace after 15 years of feuding.

"I'm sure she is behind the whole thing," he told Virgin Radio. "Peggy is great; she is rocking on."

He also doubts the brothers will fall out again amid their often tempestuous relationship.

"They're really professional. I don't think it (falling out) will be an issue," McGee said.

The Scottish music boss said he is thrilled to see Oasis back together.

He posted on Instagram: "Good for music. Good for them. Good for us."

 
A post shared by Alan Mcgee (@alanmcgee93)

