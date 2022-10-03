Mum-Of-Eight Goes Viral After Sharing She's Stopped Buying Christmas Presents

A mum has gone viral on Instagram after revealing that she doesn't buy Christmas presents for her eight children.

And according to her, the kids don't mind.

"Two years ago, I changed how our family does Christmas," Angie, the mum, explained in a video on Instagram.

"Having many fall and winter birthdays plus two birthdays close to Christmas, I felt overwhelmed with the amount of stuff. I decided to stop buying gifts… "

Angie continued to explain that each child still gets a gift, but the gift is from another sibling.

All of Angie's children are under 10 years old, so she pays for the gift on behalf of the giver. But that also won't last for long.

"Here's what we do: each kid draws a sibling's name, and they 'buy' for them. They have to think about what that person would want and pick it out," she said.

"But as they grow older, they will start 'buying'. And they can choose now to contribute some with their own money."

"They like what they get more because there's less, and they look forward and wonder throughout the year who will get who," she said.

"And they even talk about what they would pick each other. Everyone likes this, and it took a lot of my overwhelm away around the holidays."

Some who found the video loved what Angie was doing.

"I just read about you not buying your children loads of gifts at Christmas," one user said on Instagram.

"I think you are absolutely brilliant. For anyone that says you're mean or cold, you are definitely not. You are teaching your children values and what the true meaning of Christmas is. There are many kids who are just greedy and have no idea what the true meaning of Christmas is about."

But, there were many who disagreed with Angie.

"I feel like you're just lazy," one user expressed.

"I do everything I can to make sure my kids have everything they want and more on Christmas because they deserve it. And clearly, you guys don't let them have a Santa Claus if they only get one present and no stockings. Shame on you for depriving them of something so small and innocent."

"So they don't get to believe in the Easter bunny or the tooth fairy either, cause that might cost you a few bucks too huh?" said another.

"Might as well have them go get jobs now since you clearly forgot how it feels to be a kid. You are fooling yourself thinking you aren't robbing those precious childhood memories from them. My son said, "She's a meanie", but don't worry, I corrected him and clarified that you're just ignorant."