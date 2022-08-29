The Project

Mum Meal Preps 8 Months Worth of Food To Feed Her Family

A 30-year-old mother of three has shared her incredible meal prep process, revealing that she prepares and stores 426 meals to feed her family.

Kelsey Shaw and her family live on a farm in Indiana, USA, where she taught herself to grow and preserve food.

Not surprisingly, Kelsey says it’s a time-consuming process.

“I spend at least two hours a day in the garden, and then the process of preserving things can take days as I go back to things in stages,” she said.

Kelsey said the goal was to be able to feed her family home-grown food, but it also allows her to not worry too much about what to feed the kids on days when she’s particularly busy.

It’s a great way to live if you’ve got the storage. I’m just as intrigued about the logistics of Kelsey’s operation as I am about her motives.

I have one freezer, and it’s just stacked full of bananas I keep telling myself I’ll use for banana bread because I feel bad about throwing them out.

Like a lot of you, I’m sure I too have hundreds of meals prepped and ready to go. I just leave them at Coles and go get them when I need them.

