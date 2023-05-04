The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

A mum has been left fuming, claiming her 3-year-old son was "snack shamed" after returning home from school with a note suggesting she make healthier choices for her child.

Mum Megan Peavey has taken to social media to vent her frustration after her 3-year-old son's school wrote him a "passive-aggressive" note about his snack choices.

In the now-viral TikTok, which has since been removed, Peavey explained that her son presented a piece of "trash" to her with a message inscribed in black.

"I sent my son to school with Pringles, which is a very age-appropriate snack for a three-year-old, and this is what the school sent…" she said in the video.

"Please help us make healthy choices at school," the note read.

Furious with the message, Peavey confronted the school about the message.

"I messaged the school personally... we at our house do not label things as healthy and unhealthy," she explained.

"Do you think that's ridiculous? Because I f**king do."

Many in the video's comments agreed with the mum, explaining they'd feel the same if they received a similar message.

"I cannot even explain how out of line and wild this seems to me — on the school's part," one user wrote.

"Send Pringles the next day that day 'when you buy it, you can decide what the snack is," said another.

Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters
NEXT STORY

Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters

Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters

During an interview with Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, Chance the Rapper admitted that he wanted to collaborate with Peppa Pig so he could impress his two young daughters.
Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

I guess it's better than breathing through your ears.
Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

Last night, commuters at London Waterloo Station got a surprise when 6,000 soldiers showed up to jump on the tube.
Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

A naughty British cat has been stealing clothing and food from his neighbours.
‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

It’s been 25 years since ‘Twister’ took moviegoers’ breaths away, and now, get ready for it to be taken away again because its sequel, ‘Twisters’, finally has a release date.