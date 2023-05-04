Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

Mum Megan Peavey has taken to social media to vent her frustration after her 3-year-old son's school wrote him a "passive-aggressive" note about his snack choices.

In the now-viral TikTok, which has since been removed, Peavey explained that her son presented a piece of "trash" to her with a message inscribed in black.

"I sent my son to school with Pringles, which is a very age-appropriate snack for a three-year-old, and this is what the school sent…" she said in the video.

"Please help us make healthy choices at school," the note read.

Furious with the message, Peavey confronted the school about the message.

"I messaged the school personally... we at our house do not label things as healthy and unhealthy," she explained.

"Do you think that's ridiculous? Because I f**king do."

Many in the video's comments agreed with the mum, explaining they'd feel the same if they received a similar message.

"I cannot even explain how out of line and wild this seems to me — on the school's part," one user wrote.

"Send Pringles the next day that day 'when you buy it, you can decide what the snack is," said another.