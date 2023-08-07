The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mum Left Fuming After Husband Sleeps Through Daughter’s First Birthday Party

Mum Left Fuming After Husband Sleeps Through Daughter’s First Birthday Party

A mother has been left outraged after her husband slept through a whole day of celebrations for their daughter’s first birthday.

Pulling out all the stops to ensure the occasion was memorable, she was left fuming after her partner went out the night before the birthday, and then slept the whole day.

To make matters worse, the day of celebration had already been changed due to the husband’s work.

Telling people about the experience through Mumsnet, the angry wife wrote, “Today we planned a small party for my youngest daughter’s first birthday. We decided to celebrate a few days early as her birthday is midweek and her dad, my husband, works away during the week and was not meant to be home.”

“He came home early hours Friday morning and went to sleep as he works nights. Later that evening he decided out of the blue that he was going out with friends for a few hours as being away in a hotel all week gives him ‘cabin fever’.

“He agreed and ensured me he’d be home by 2am [at] the latest. 3 am rolls around and he strolls in, but decides he isn’t tired enough for bed so he is going to stay up for ‘a bit’.”

“He ended up going to bed at 10am this morning, and when I woke him at 1 to say he’s got an hour to get ready, he moaned, rolled over and went back to sleep.”

She went on to explain that she tried to wake up her husband, without any luck. 

Upon returning from the first birthday celebrations, the husband then had the audacity to accuse his wife of ‘stropping’ around. 

He then says to me, "Are you going to strop all night?”

“I think I’m allowed to be annoyed that you missed the first birthday celebrations that were planned specifically so you could attend.”

Mums across Mumsnet have been quick to support the mother, reassuring her that she has every reason to be upset, with one user telling the mother to ‘start preparing mentally to leave this marriage’. 

Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever
NEXT STORY

Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever

    Suspected Burglar Delays Bike Theft To Spend Time Petting Golden Retriever

    Footage released by the San Diego Police Department shows the man begin to leave the property, but return once approached by the extremely friendly pup.
    NSW Government Considering Controversial Aerial Cull Of Brumbies In Kosciuszko National Park

    NSW Government Considering Controversial Aerial Cull Of Brumbies In Kosciuszko National Park

    The New South Wales government is considering changing the rules to allow the aerial culling of brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park, as the growing population is destroying the alpine region.
    Australia Win Historic 12th Netball World Cup

    Australia Win Historic 12th Netball World Cup

    The Diamonds have done it again, cementing their status as the world’s best netball team.
    Cause Of Deadly Queensland Fire Under ‘Close Scrutiny’ By Police

    Cause Of Deadly Queensland Fire Under ‘Close Scrutiny’ By Police

    A house fire which killed five young boys and their father near Brisbane is being treated as potentially suspicious, with police looking into key events that led up to the blaze.
    ‘Barbie’ Makes Hollywood History Reaching $1 Billion At The Box Office

    ‘Barbie’ Makes Hollywood History Reaching $1 Billion At The Box Office

    The ‘Barbie’ movie has made Greta Gerwig the first solo-female director to make $1 billion in the global box office.