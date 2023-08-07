Mum Left Fuming After Husband Sleeps Through Daughter’s First Birthday Party

Pulling out all the stops to ensure the occasion was memorable, she was left fuming after her partner went out the night before the birthday, and then slept the whole day.

To make matters worse, the day of celebration had already been changed due to the husband’s work.

Telling people about the experience through Mumsnet, the angry wife wrote, “Today we planned a small party for my youngest daughter’s first birthday. We decided to celebrate a few days early as her birthday is midweek and her dad, my husband, works away during the week and was not meant to be home.”

“He came home early hours Friday morning and went to sleep as he works nights. Later that evening he decided out of the blue that he was going out with friends for a few hours as being away in a hotel all week gives him ‘cabin fever’.

“He agreed and ensured me he’d be home by 2am [at] the latest. 3 am rolls around and he strolls in, but decides he isn’t tired enough for bed so he is going to stay up for ‘a bit’.”

“He ended up going to bed at 10am this morning, and when I woke him at 1 to say he’s got an hour to get ready, he moaned, rolled over and went back to sleep.”

She went on to explain that she tried to wake up her husband, without any luck.

Upon returning from the first birthday celebrations, the husband then had the audacity to accuse his wife of ‘stropping’ around.

He then says to me, "Are you going to strop all night?”

“I think I’m allowed to be annoyed that you missed the first birthday celebrations that were planned specifically so you could attend.”

Mums across Mumsnet have been quick to support the mother, reassuring her that she has every reason to be upset, with one user telling the mother to ‘start preparing mentally to leave this marriage’.