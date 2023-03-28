Mum Labelled A 'Hero' For Her Honest Lunchbox Photo

Sarah said she was tired of seeing elaborate bento-style lunchboxes on social media and wanted to share what she feeds her child.

Her son's lunch consisted of a sandwich, a pear, and a packet of Mammee rice snack sticks.

Sarah explained that she has a fussy eater and prefers to pick her battles when it comes to food choices.

Some parents will have spotted the crusts are still on this sandwich, so maybe Sarah's kid isn't as fussy as she thinks.

The post received several positive comments from parents who appreciated her honesty and simplicity.

Some even suggested that her lunchbox was healthier than she gave herself credit for, as it contained fruit, complex carbohydrates, and snacks.

A nutritionist previously recommended that a nutritionally-balanced lunchbox should contain a variety of foods from different food groups, including plant-based treats, chopped-up vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats.

It's nice to see kids are still getting packed lunches, I just assumed they'd all order UberEATS at the front gate.

Let's hope Sarah's son enjoys his homemade lunch and isn't doing what many of us did in school: throwing it in the bin and using our pocket money to buy a sausage roll.

Image: Facebook