Mum In Tears Over Neighbour’s “Unreasonable” Letter

New mum Tiffany was devastated when she found the anonymous letter in her mailbox, telling Yahoo News Australia “I was pretty upset by it, like I was in tears.”

“I’m writing this on behalf of your neighbours and wanted to reach out to you regarding the noise level coming from your residence, particularly the crying of your baby,” the note began.

“While we understand that babies cry and a newborn can be tough, we can clearly hear everything from the early hours of the morning, throughout the day and into the evening.”

“The prolonged and frequent crying has disrupted your fellow neighbours.”

The letter continued by saying that some of the neighbours worked from home or were shift workers, and could still hear the baby’s crying despite closing their windows and doors and turning on their TVs and radios.

The note ended by asking if the parents could close their rear doors and windows “while the baby is feeling unsettled”.

Tiffany and her partner John live in the Moreton Bay region of Queensland, close to a busy main road and not far from a high school and police station.

The new mum described the area as having “a reputation for hoons” and was not far from a “very lively” ibis colony, and described the note as “unreasonable”.

Tiffany posted the note to Facebook, where it quickly garnered a lot of attention, although not everyone was on the mum’s side.

One person described the letter as “very reasonable and well-considered”, while another mum said, “If noise was affecting my neighbours I’d have the windows closed at the time. It’s called consideration”.

Some were more sympathetic to Tiffany’s case, with one person commenting the neighbour behind the note “obviously has never dealt with a newborn”, while another called the letter “rude and pathetic.