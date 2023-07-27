Mum Goes Viral After Revealing Her ‘Biggest Baby’

Erika Weber posted the video on the social media platform prompted by the TikTok trend that asks users to show the “biggest baby”.

The resurfaced video was in response to a video posted by a creator @tawnee117, who asked people to share how big their biggest baby was, saying that her biggest baby was only 6lbs 8oz.

“So everyone keeps tagging me in this and telling me I should do this,” Weber started explaining in the video that garnered over 1.8 million likes and viewed over 8 million times.

“At 37 weeks, I went in for an ultrasound, and my son was weighing in at 9lbs 15oz, so we scheduled for a C-section.”

“And I had a baby that was 12lbs 6oz. And he came out of the hospital wearing zero to three-month clothing and size one diapers, and now he is six months old and wearing 18-month clothing.”

People were blown away by her huge baby.

“That’s literally a toddler,” one person shared.

“That man should be paying taxes,” one said, while another jested, “Bro came out with a whole credit score.”

Weber also later revealed that her first child was also quite big, weighing 9lbs 13oz.