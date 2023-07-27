The Project

Mum Goes Viral After Revealing Her ‘Biggest Baby’

A mother on TikTok went viral after showing her son, who was born weighing more than 5.5 kg and sent home from the hospital wearing clothes for a three-month-old.

Erika Weber posted the video on the social media platform prompted by the TikTok trend that asks users to show the “biggest baby”.

The resurfaced video was in response to a video posted by a creator @tawnee117, who asked people to share how big their biggest baby was, saying that her biggest baby was only 6lbs 8oz.

“So everyone keeps tagging me in this and telling me I should do this,” Weber started explaining in the video that garnered over 1.8 million likes and viewed over 8 million times.

“At 37 weeks, I went in for an ultrasound, and my son was weighing in at 9lbs 15oz, so we scheduled for a C-section.”

“And I had a baby that was 12lbs 6oz. And he came out of the hospital wearing zero to three-month clothing and size one diapers, and now he is six months old and wearing 18-month clothing.”

People were blown away by her huge baby.

“That’s literally a toddler,” one person shared.

“That man should be paying taxes,” one said, while another jested, “Bro came out with a whole credit score.”

Weber also later revealed that her first child was also quite big, weighing 9lbs 13oz.

@weberboymomma2 #stitch with @tawnee117 #greenscreen #mommy #baby #babyboy #fyp #bigbaby @keewee67 ♬ original sound - Erika Silence Weber
Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

