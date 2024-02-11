The Project

Mum Gives Controversial Set Of Rules Family Members Have To Follow To Meet Her Baby

A Mum-to-be has made a list of rules everyone has to follow if they’re going to visit their newborn, and it has left the internet conflicted.

Among the rules were things such as not touching the baby, being vaccinated and only going to see the child if you've been asked.

“We're drawing closer to the birth of our daughter, and we couldn't be more excited, but unfortunately we have to implement some boundaries. We hope you can respect our wishes and no one takes these personally,” the soon to be mum's announcement read.

The mum stated that no news of the baby’s arrival will be announced online. Time, date, weight, name, nothing at all. She added, “If we want you to know, you'll know.”

She then added that only those who have 'checked in' with the couple since they announced the pregnancy will be notified of the birth.

For the first two weeks following the birth, the couple will not be having any visitors.

“No exceptions, no texts, no calls,” the mum wrote in capital letters.

The list, as you can see below, has one very ridiculous late addition that rules me out completely from ever stepping foot in that home. Have a look at number 8.

  1. The birth and baby's name will not be announced
  2. Only those who have checked in on the couple since the announcement of the pregnancy will be notified about the birth
  3. No photos posted on social media ever
  4. No visitors at the hospital or at home for the first two weeks. No exceptions, no calls, no texts
  5. Everyone who meets the baby will need to be vaccinated
  6. No kissing the baby's face or touching her
  7. Do not smell of cigarettes or wear cologne/perfume that is too strong when meeting the baby
  8. Do not expect to be hosted when visiting the baby. BYO snacks and drinks
