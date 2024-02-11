Mum Gives Controversial Set Of Rules Family Members Have To Follow To Meet Her Baby

Among the rules were things such as not touching the baby, being vaccinated and only going to see the child if you've been asked.

“We're drawing closer to the birth of our daughter, and we couldn't be more excited, but unfortunately we have to implement some boundaries. We hope you can respect our wishes and no one takes these personally,” the soon to be mum's announcement read.

The mum stated that no news of the baby’s arrival will be announced online. Time, date, weight, name, nothing at all. She added, “If we want you to know, you'll know.”

She then added that only those who have 'checked in' with the couple since they announced the pregnancy will be notified of the birth.

For the first two weeks following the birth, the couple will not be having any visitors.

“No exceptions, no texts, no calls,” the mum wrote in capital letters.

The list, as you can see below, has one very ridiculous late addition that rules me out completely from ever stepping foot in that home. Have a look at number 8.