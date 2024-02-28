Mum Furious After Toddler Told To Eat "Bad" Food In Her Lunch Box Last

Preschooler Evelyn returned home and told her Mum her teachers had told her she "couldn't have her cookie before eating her sandwich and cucumbers".

I guess ice cream before mains might be fine for a three-year-old birthday party at an all-you-can-eat-buffet, but it's not exactly school-approved.

But it was the next piece of gastronomic guidance that really sent Evelyn's Mum, Caroline, to boiling point.

With Evelyn's teachers telling her to eat all the "good" food in her lunchbox before she ate the "bad" food.

Caroline hit back, with a handwritten note taped to Evelyn's lunchbox with a message: ""Hi! Evelyn has our permission to eat lunch in any order she chooses. None of her foods are "good" or "bad" - they are just food! Thanks! Caroline & Joey".

Caroline was frustrated that after encouraging her daughter to have a healthy relationship with food by viewing all foods as "neutral", her message was now being muddled up.

"At three years old someone has told her that foods are good or bad. I am so proud that she had sensed something was off — to know that was not right enough to tell me about it."

Many online praised Caroline for adopting a positive approach to her daughter's relationship with food.

"As long as my daughter is full enough to concentrate I don't care what part of her lunch she eats first," one mum said.

Although others felt that while they could understand her frustrations, a passive aggressive note might not have been the best way to go about things.

"As a daycare teacher I will always try to encourage kids to eat at least some of their "foods that give them energy to play" one user said.

Still, whatever order you choose to eat it in, sandwich, cucumbers and a cookie sounds like a pretty good lunch to us. Anyone else hungry?