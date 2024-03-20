Mum Furious After Buying Easter Shirt For Her Daughter That Says 'I’m Pregnant' On It

It can be hard buying clothes online. Of course, it's more convenient, but you can never tell with sizes and even with some styles, they look a little different in the mirror than they do on your screen. That's the risk.

The design was a colourful 'Happy Easter' message with the 'a' in Easter being a bunny. So cute.

But when the shirt arrived, it also had a second message below the Easter greeting that read, "Also I'm pregnant."

Not an ideal way to announce a pregnancy, but even less so when the person wearing it happens to be a child.

A friend of the mum was so amused and perplexed by it that they posted to Reddit a comparison of the original Shein item listing and a picture of what had actually arrived.

The post said: "My friend ordered this for her daughter and this is what turned up."

Commenters delighted in Shein's bizarre blunder, one commenter saying "I can't stop laughing this is so stupid".

Many weren't surprised by the mishap, with one person commenting "That's hilarious. Classic Shein."

Another rightfully added, "What in the world? That is so bizarre. Why would they even be making that?"

Which, unless you want to use your current baby to advertise that you're getting a new one, I couldn't agree more. They do not need to be making that.