Mum Emails School To Excuse Daughter For A Taylor Swift Concert

Karen Vladeck posted an email to Twitter that she had sent her daughter's teacher, explaining that on April 24, they would be absent from class in favour of seeing Taylor Swift.

The subject of the email: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem. It's me."

"Dear Reader [Ms. Parks], I'm writing to let you know that Maddie won't be in school on 4/24 because she is going to the Taylor Swift concert in Houston," the email read.

"I hope missing school doesn't ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go, and maybe I Should Have Said No, but I didn't want to be Mean. So It Goes...

"Anyway, I hope this doesn't leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not Treacherous. I know I Did Something Bad, and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts. Forever & Always, Karen Vladeck"

Now I can't say if it's a generational thing or if the power of Taylor Swift transcends all, but I know that if I wanted a day off to see a concert when I was a kid, I'd have had to forge a far less creative note myself.