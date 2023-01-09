The Project

Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for defending her baby’s name in a six-second video that has been viewed more than one million times.

Calyn Breann posted the video of her standing with her baby with the words “you should have named him something different, his name won’t age well” above her.

But Breann stuck to her choice, captioning the video, “I love my baby Coast!!!!”.

@calynbreann I love my baby coast!!!! #babynames #babyname #babyboy #momlife #fyp #baby ♬ оригинальный звук - zotov

Others have supported her naming decision, saying, “Coast is a great name!”, especially as “someone who loves the beach, I would 100% name my kid this” agreed another.

“Coast is so adorable, and it fits him so well,” said one commenter.

“I like that name. Nothing wrong with it. There’s a lot worse,” added another.

Breann isn’t the only one who is loving the name Coast; according to Baby Center data, Coast was the 3225th most popular baby boy name in the U.S. in 2022, and has been steadily rising in popularity since 2018.

Breann added her son “smiles every time I call his Coast” in a comment.

“And his middle name is Jackson. He can always ask to be called Jackson when he is older,” she added.

