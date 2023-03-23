The Project

Mum Decides To Make Her Kids Pay For The Food They 'Stole' From The Fridge

The woman posted to Mumsnet that her two children had been raiding the pantry and refrigerator, gobbling up all the good stuff, and to punish them, she took their Christmas money and used it to replace some of the food.

She explained that the snacks the kids had eaten were intended for their lunchboxes, her husband's work lunches, and family picnics.

So, the disgruntled mumma bear began buying less of the goodies and more things like fruit, thinking this would deter the children from snacking. But it didn't.

And with the current cost of living rising, the mum admits that now that the kids are eating more fruit, it's actually costing her even more.

And, of course, this discussion took place on the internet, where everyone had an opinion on the matter.

Most of them berate the parent for punishing the kids for eating; one poster said, "If they're resorting to having to steal food, it doesn't sound like they're getting enough food."

Another sympathising with the children added, "What next?" Charging them for flushing the toilet as they are using too much water?"

