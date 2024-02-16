Mum Criticised After Leaving Chore List For Babysitter To Make Extra Cash

Katrina Ivan explained that although the babysitter was watching her two-year-old son from 7.30pm until 11.30pm, he was already asleep before she arrived, leaving her hours of free time to fill.

Katrina shared the optional list of chores on TikTok, saying she is a working mum and “the little things have been let go for too long. If my sitter decides to do this, I’ll be forever grateful. If not, I’ll get to it later”.

Katrina left a note for the teenager that said “you are more than welcome to hang out and watch tv all night, but if you want to make some extra $, these jobs are up for grabs”.

The chores included vacuuming the couch, organising the toddlers toys and scrubbing and organising the silverware drawer and fridge.

Many viewers took issue with the amount of cash offered, with the mother offering $3 for vacuuming and $10 for reorganising and scrubbing out the kitchen fridge.

One disgusted commenter wrote “with how messy your house is you’d better double those amounts….” while another said “those are 1990 prices.”

Some were outraged that the babysitter was asked to clean at all, with one person saying “This IS ridiculous! The child care provider is there to provide CARE for young children, NOT organising your home. I’d hire an organisation company.”

Katrina later updated her followers on the situation, saying her babysitter ended up making $115 total for four hours of babysitting and completing four chores at $10 each.

Katrina also upped the price of vacuuming to $10, after many people complained $3 was far too low.

Some were on board with the idea after seeing how much the teenager had made, one commenter saying “honestly when i babysat i wish the parents gave me the option to clean and make some extra cash”.

“I love the idea!!!! you paid her well!!! heck yeah great idea,” wrote another.