Mum Confesses She Cringes Over Her Baby's Name And Wants To Change It For A Second Time

In a Reddit post titled "How do you get over the shame of baby name change and just do it?", a mum explains her struggle with changing her baby's name twice.

The woman explained in the post that she changed her babies name last minute to Lucia, after initially deciding on the name Louisa and announcing it to her family.

"It has been made worse that when we announced to family, we used another name (Louisa). Only to change it before signing the birth certificate."

"I thought my name regret would lessen, but it has only gotten worse," she divulges.

"It's become an obsession, and most waking moments are spent regretting my choice. How do I get over shame of baby name change and just do it?"

"I have been wavering on our second daughter's name since she has been born, I just don't love the sound of Lucia and fear saddling with the burden of correcting pronunciation."

She explains that she is deeply worried about what other people will think about changing the baby's name again, saying, "I fear they will think we are treating our baby like an object."

"It feels like a catch-22, and I'm going to be uncomfortable with either decision. Keep her name and not love it. Or change it and know our famil/friends will think we are totally ridiculous?"

"I should have known that choosing a name not on our lists at the time was the wrong thing to do. This just sounds like we are totally unhinged people," she said.

"A big part of me just wants to stick with her name and be done with it - it will grow into her once she develops a distinct personality,"

The mum came up with a new name 'Juliette' that has a lovely, sentimental reason behind it. It is a "mash-up" of her late mother's name.

She said that her husband loves the new name and is completely supportive of the name change. "My husband thinks if the only thing stopping the change is fear of what other people may think, it's something we should push through."

However, the mother is also concerned about how to go about telling people about the name change. "Do I make a post on social media? I just feel so exposed and embarrassed."

Many people commenting on the post were extremely supportive of the mother.

"Just do it. Your daughter won't know. And when she's old enough to know it's a GREAT party story for two truths and a lie," one user said.

"You and your husband have to live with the name, not other people, so don't worry about what they think. Do what feels right to you and what makes you both happy," another said.

"Gaslight everyone into thinking that's what it's always been. Be delusional," another jested.

