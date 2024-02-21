Mum Charges Her Three Children Under Ten For Rent And Utilities

Samantha Bird shared her divisive parenting technique in a TikTok, saying that she charged her three children, aged six, seven and nine, for rent and utilities.

The video showed the children filling in a workbook with Samantha to track their finances and was accompanied by a caption that read, “We increased the boy's allowance to accommodate them paying “mock” bills. I want them to have a sense of responsibility and learn how to manage expenses in a safe environment now!”

Samantha explained that each of the children is paid a weekly allowance of $6 for completing chores around the house, of which $1 is expected to go towards expenses weekly, as well as monthly charges of $1 for rent, $1 for groceries and $1 for utilities.

The US-based mother regularly speaks about the importance of teaching financial literacy to children and insists the exercise is “light-hearted and fun”.

The video garnered over 5 million views, with commenters divided over the charges.

“They’re too young for this,” wrote one unimpressed viewer, adding “Chances are they’ll become hyper fixated on money and be over anxious about it.”

Another user echoed this sentiment, claiming Samantha was instilling “unnecessary anxiety” in her young children.

Others were supportive of the initiative, calling it “a great way to teach financial responsibility”.

In a video update, Samantha clarified that “the simulated rent is just to teach them the experience” and that she would not be evicting her children or withholding groceries if they missed a payment.

Samantha went on to say that none of her children had ever missed a payment but anticipates they will one day and she would prefer they make their first financial mistakes with her, rather than in the real world “where the stakes are really high”.