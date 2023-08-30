Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

Packing for a holiday can be a double-edged sword, as the temptation to bring along everything you might possibly need often leads to overpacking.

It's remarkably easy to fall into the trap of thinking that every outfit, accessory, and gadget is indispensable, resulting in a suitcase bursting at the seams.

You start to worry about what you'll need on your trip - do they have toilet paper in Ireland? Can I get my favourite brand of toothpaste in Greece? Should I bring my portable air conditioner just in case it gets hot in Greenland?

Plus, if you have kids, trying to prepare for every scenario, from tantrum to poo explosion: can result in a shipping container worth of items that you will probably never use.

While it's important to be prepared, finding a balance between having what you need and avoiding excess baggage is key to enjoying a hassle-free holiday experience.

A mother from Sydney might have taken things to the extreme when it came to packing for her vacation. She brought along a staggering 18 pieces of luggage for her journey to San Francisco.

Musician Joey Djia shared a TikTok video revealing the numerous bags she packed for her family's trip to the USA, accompanied by her husband Omar and their twin daughters, Ava and Aya. The video quickly gained traction, amassing a heap of views, along with a flurry of disapproving comments.

Joana found the angry comments confusing, as she told news.com.au, "It's incredible how bothered people were with our luggage… I get that by looking at it, it might seem excessive. But I was honestly shocked at people's comments… It is like they were paying for our flights and being asked to push around our luggage…. I would never be irritated by someone doing something for themselves that didn't harm anyone or anything, especially when it didn't inconvenience me at all."

It does look like a ridiculous number of bags and a real headache to carry around. But Joana is right: if you are not the one going on holiday, why do you care?