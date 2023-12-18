The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mum Bans Children From Watching Peppa Pig Because Of Its "Poor Values"

Mum Bans Children From Watching Peppa Pig Because Of Its "Poor Values"

A mum in the UK has faced backlash after explaining she doesn't let her kids watch Peppa Pig due to its "underlying poor values", claiming Peppa is rude, her mother is unintelligent, and her father is useless.

Brittany Balinski took to social media to air her thoughts on the popular children's program, saying it is just one of many shows she won't allow her children to watch. 

"Peppa Pig is rude. There's no two ways about it. She has a big attitude problem & I don't like the way she speaks to her family and friends," Balinski said, adding, "I cringe at her tone and the things she says."

Balinski goes on to say that "aside from her wrong attitude, the characters in the show are caricatures: a perceptively unintelligent mother and a useless father." 

"I don't think it's acceptable to display this to my children who use characters on the TV as role models. Peppa Pig is deceptive- it is not as "lightweight" as you might think. These underlying poor values are soaked up by young children."

Balinski explained that she notices a direct link between the television shows her kids consume and their behaviour and children's programs that meet her standards include Bluey and The Wiggles. 

Many parents in the comments agreed with Balinski, finding Peppa's attitude offputting. 

"'I've said this forever! I hate Peppa Pig. She's rude af and the way they belittle the father constantly is disgusting. she's banned in our house," wrote one parent. 

Another wrote "I couldn't agree more! She is incredibly rude and I disagree with most things on the show!"

Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data
NEXT STORY

Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data

Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data

Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data
The 'Holy Grail' Of Aussie Number Plates Set To Fetch Over $10 Million At Auction

The 'Holy Grail' Of Aussie Number Plates Set To Fetch Over $10 Million At Auction

One of the most rare and sought after number plates is up for grabs for the first time in over a hundred years, with bidding already over $10 million after just 72 hours.
New Survey Reveals Nearly Half Of All Men Think They Can Safely Land A Plane

New Survey Reveals Nearly Half Of All Men Think They Can Safely Land A Plane

A survey has revealed that nearly half of all men believe they could safely land a plane in an emergency without any training.
Family Finds Cute Baby Owl Sitting In Their Christmas Tree

Family Finds Cute Baby Owl Sitting In Their Christmas Tree

A U.S. family was shocked to find a tiny baby owl living in their Christmas tree, going undetected for four days.
Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit

Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit

A husband has created division online after he shared his wife's strange way of spreading Vegemite on her toast, with many debating over the 'right' way to do it.