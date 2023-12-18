Mum Bans Children From Watching Peppa Pig Because Of Its "Poor Values"

Brittany Balinski took to social media to air her thoughts on the popular children's program, saying it is just one of many shows she won't allow her children to watch.

"Peppa Pig is rude. There's no two ways about it. She has a big attitude problem & I don't like the way she speaks to her family and friends," Balinski said, adding, "I cringe at her tone and the things she says."

Balinski goes on to say that "aside from her wrong attitude, the characters in the show are caricatures: a perceptively unintelligent mother and a useless father."

"I don't think it's acceptable to display this to my children who use characters on the TV as role models. Peppa Pig is deceptive- it is not as "lightweight" as you might think. These underlying poor values are soaked up by young children."

Balinski explained that she notices a direct link between the television shows her kids consume and their behaviour and children's programs that meet her standards include Bluey and The Wiggles.

Many parents in the comments agreed with Balinski, finding Peppa's attitude offputting.

"'I've said this forever! I hate Peppa Pig. She's rude af and the way they belittle the father constantly is disgusting. she's banned in our house," wrote one parent.

Another wrote "I couldn't agree more! She is incredibly rude and I disagree with most things on the show!"