Mum Asks Family To Do McDonald's Drive-Thru For Christmas Dinner

A mother has asked the internet if it would be outrageous if she bought her family McDonald's, as she is really not that fussed about Christmas dinner.

The British mum is currently abroad and won't make it back to the UK for the holiday season.

She states that the family doesn't love Christmas dinners and asks if it's unreasonable to get a takeaway and eat it on the beach.

"Not really fussed about Christmas dinner; we don't love it that much," she said in a post on Mumsnet.

"How bad would it be to get a drive through McDonald's and eat it at the beach?" she asked.

However, she fears the reaction from her family, asking, "It would be bad to do this… wouldn't it…?"

Many users took to the comments to offer praise in support of the mum.

"Do whatever you want on Christmas Day; why would it be 'bad'? And why care what other people think?" one user said.

"You are adults; you don't have to keep your dinner secret. Equally I don't know why you feel you would have to tell anyone about it.

" We've never had a 'Christmas dinner'. Never had McDonald's on Christmas Day as I don't like it, but we just cook whatever we fancy on that day. Don't think anyone has ever judged us for it!"

Would you have McDonald's for dinner this Christmas?

