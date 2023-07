Police say the trio were sitting in two parked cars in Greenacre when shots were fired.

The trio include a woman, aged 19, who remains in a stable condition in St George Hospital.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, are in a critical condition, with wounds to the head and neck.

The younger of the men is in St George Hospital, while the 25-year-old is in Liverpool Hospital.

Police say they’re investigating whether a nearby car fire is linked to the incident.