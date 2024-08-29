Multigenerational Holidays On The Rise

More than one in four Aussies prefer multigenerational holidays to travel with their immediate family members, with 70 per cent enjoying the quality time spent together.

The cost benefits of travelling as part of a large group are also attractive to Aussies, with 35 per cent saying that spreading the cost of the trip across multiple family members is a bonus.

Despite the growing cost of living pressure, 44 per cent of Aussies will split the cost of a multigenerational holiday evenly among the adults in the group.

It is inevitable that travelling with a large group of people can come with some challenges. More than one-third of Aussies admitted that different interests played a huge part in the frustration that comes with booking a multigenerational holiday.