Mullets Shine At US Mullet Championships

The annual competition has been whittled down to the final 10 in the adult, teen and kids categories.

The winners were meant to be announced on August 28, but after a last minute partnership with The Pat McAfee Show, the announcement will be made on August 29.

Speaking to Arkansas news channel, 5 News, local competitive Lance Hill said a mullet is “not a hairstyle but a lifestyle”.

"It's hard to explain," Hill said.

"You got to grow a mullet to understand. But, you know, it was the pandemic. Everyone was dying. It was horrible, you know, I grew a mullet. Now I feel alive. I feel like I've been on a living spree ever since then."

The Championships also raise money for U.S. veterans with the Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

"The USA Mullet Champs have already raised $113,000 for our troops, and last year, I believe, is a quarter million," Hill said.

"At the end of the day, it's more than just a silly hairstyle. I joined this competition to do good, to help our troops, to help America ... you can't do that with a more American hairstyle than this."