Mucem Museum In Marseilles Welcomes Nude Visitors

The Naturist Paradises exhibition runs in partnership with the French Naturist Federation one evening a month, when the museum is normally closed.

“Therefore, visitors taking part are naturists and are naked,” the museum said.

With 600 photographs, films, magazines, paintings, sculptures and other artworks from naturist communities to view, there’s no shortage of nude artwork for visitors to enjoy, as long as they wear shoes.

Eric Stefanut, of France’s FFN naturist organisation, said there was no objection to bare feet, but insisted that footwear was merely a safety feature. “It’s to avoid getting splinters,” he said.

Speaking on naturists, the museum sad, “France is the world’s leading tourist destination for naturists: its temperate climate and the presence of three seas have facilitated the establishment of communities, which – with the exception of Switzerland – have few real equivalents elsewhere in Europe, where naturism is practised more freely, outside established communities.”

“Today, there is a new craze for nudity in nature, a craze that goes hand in hand with the quest for healthy, vegetarian diets and the use of natural therapies, meditation and yoga in the open air. These lifestyles, along with the rejection of the diktats that weigh down our bodies, are all keys to understanding the issues at stake in the naturism of yesterday and today.”

In August, Kieren Parker-Hall and Alex Parry were among 80 who bared it all to see the exhibition, calling it a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“There’s not a lot of naturist stuff in England,” Parker-Hall said.

When asked whether nudity was obligatory for visitors attending the once-a-month naturist viewing, a Mucem spokesperson said it is “logical" that attendees be in some way undressed.

The Naturist Paradises exhibition runs until 9 December.