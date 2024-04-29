The Project

Mr Squiggle To Go On Display At The National Museum

The iconic Mr Squiggle has entertained generations with his pencil nose, and now he has a new home at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

Mr Squiggle famously lived at 93 Crater Crescent on the moon, but 25 years since he last aired he has a new home.

Airing on the ABC from 1959 to 1999, Mr Squiggle would land at his Luna home at the start of each episode in his Rocket.

Both Mr Squiggle and Rocket will be on display from 29 April to 16 May.

The Museum is also in possession of more than 800 objects, which include scripts, artworks, props, other puppets and sets that were the life work of Norman Hetherington, the creator of Mr Squiggle.

The Museum acquired the collection after it was entrusted to it by the family of Hetherington following his death. A larger exhibition of the collection is in the works.

“Mr Squiggle was a feature of my childhood and I, along with generations of Australian children, was enchanted and inspired to draw by Mr Squiggle,” Katherine McMahon, the director of the National Museum, to The Guardian.

“We can’t wait to share the collection with Australia and give grandparents and parents the opportunity to revisit their childhoods and share their memories with today’s little ones.”

