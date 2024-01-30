The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

MP Georgie Purcell Calls Out Channel Nine For Using A Digitally Altered Image Of Her

MP Georgie Purcell Calls Out Channel Nine For Using A Digitally Altered Image Of Her

Channel Nine has apologised after being called out by Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell for digitally altering an image of her during a news bulletin on Monday night.

Purcell took to X to post the original image from the Bendigo Advertiser and asked Channel Nine, "What gives?" saying her breasts and outfit had been altered.

"I endured a lot yesterday," she said.

"But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card.

"Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing."

"Can't imagine this happening to a male MP.

"What gives?"

Purcell also followed it up with a comment about the altered outfit, which changed her dress to a skirt and midriff top, with a slither of skin showing across her stomach.

"Hot tip 9: I've got my whole stomach tattooed," she said.

Nine has since apologised to Purcell in a statement to the ABC, blaming a Photoshop "automation" that changed the image.

"Our graphics department sourced an online image of Georgie to use in our story on duck hunting," Nine News director Hugh Nailon said.

"As is common practice, the image was resized to fit our specs. During that process, the automation by Photoshop created an image that was not consistent with the original.

Image: Georgie Purcell/Channel Nine

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men
NEXT STORY

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

    Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

    Chiropractor and health influencer Dr Patrick Flynn has divided opinions after claiming women "need and deserve more sleep", saying they require one to two hours more rest at night than men.
    Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

    Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

    The chair of the English Breakfast Society has caused a stir after claiming pineapple should replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plates of a full English breakfast.
    World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

    World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

    If you're afraid of heights, look away because South Korea is getting set to build the world's highest spokeless Ferris wheel.
    Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

    Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

    Taylor Swift is likely to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas in a whirlwind trip to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, before continuing on to Melbourne for the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.
    Suits Overtakes The Office To Become 2023’s Most Streamed TV Show

    Suits Overtakes The Office To Become 2023’s Most Streamed TV Show

    Legal drama Suits has beaten The Office for most minutes watched in a single year.