MP Georgie Purcell Calls Out Channel Nine For Using A Digitally Altered Image Of Her

Purcell took to X to post the original image from the Bendigo Advertiser and asked Channel Nine, "What gives?" saying her breasts and outfit had been altered.

"I endured a lot yesterday," she said.

"But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card.

"Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing."

"Can't imagine this happening to a male MP.

"What gives?"

Purcell also followed it up with a comment about the altered outfit, which changed her dress to a skirt and midriff top, with a slither of skin showing across her stomach.

"Hot tip 9: I've got my whole stomach tattooed," she said.

Nine has since apologised to Purcell in a statement to the ABC, blaming a Photoshop "automation" that changed the image.

"Our graphics department sourced an online image of Georgie to use in our story on duck hunting," Nine News director Hugh Nailon said.

"As is common practice, the image was resized to fit our specs. During that process, the automation by Photoshop created an image that was not consistent with the original.

Image: Georgie Purcell/Channel Nine