Movie Buffs, You Can Now Stay At The Hocus Pocus Cottage For Just $47 A Night

In honour of the new "Hocus Pocus 2" film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, a re-creation of the Sandersons' exact home from the movie will be available on Airbnb.

Starting Oct. 20, two lucky guests will have the chance to stay at a recreation of the Sandersons' Hocus Pocus cottage for a night in celebration of All Hallows' Eve.

Guests can channel their inner Sanderson and try their hand at trying "enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook" that guided the sisters in all their mischief, according to the listing.

Plus, they will have a special screening of the new movie, which is set to be released at the end of the month.

The recreation was designed with true fans of the movie in mind, with many of the iconic decorations from the original movie included in the recreation.

From potions and broomsticks to the legendary Black Flame Candle, this Airbnb was designed to make guests really feel like they're a part of the Sanderson family yourself.

Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 

Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 

A new study has found that people’s odours change when stressed, which dogs can identify.
Giant Galapagos Tortoise Boosts Conservation Efforts By Fathering 8 Baby Reptiles at 70 Years Old

Giant Galapagos Tortoise Boosts Conservation Efforts By Fathering 8 Baby Reptiles at 70 Years Old

The fertile tortoise mated with the three females he shares a pen with at a zoo in South East England.
New Adelaide City Footpath To Be Torn Up And Relaid Because It’s The Wrong Shade Of Grey

New Adelaide City Footpath To Be Torn Up And Relaid Because It’s The Wrong Shade Of Grey

An Adelaide city footpath that was recently installed will be ripped and replaced because it is the wrong shade of grey.
Virgin Atlantic Scrap Gender Specific Uniform Code, Allowing Staff To Choose What They Wear

Virgin Atlantic Scrap Gender Specific Uniform Code, Allowing Staff To Choose What They Wear

British-based Virgin Atlantic has scrapped its policy requiring pilots, cabin crew and ground crew to wear gender-specific uniforms.
Florida Battered By Hurricane Ian, One Of The United States' Most Powerful Storms Ever

Florida Battered By Hurricane Ian, One Of The United States' Most Powerful Storms Ever

Florida's Gulf Coast has been battered by Hurricane Ian, with catastrophic force, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful US storms in recent year