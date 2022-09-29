Movie Buffs, You Can Now Stay At The Hocus Pocus Cottage For Just $47 A Night

Starting Oct. 20, two lucky guests will have the chance to stay at a recreation of the Sandersons' Hocus Pocus cottage for a night in celebration of All Hallows' Eve.

Guests can channel their inner Sanderson and try their hand at trying "enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook" that guided the sisters in all their mischief, according to the listing.

Plus, they will have a special screening of the new movie, which is set to be released at the end of the month.

The recreation was designed with true fans of the movie in mind, with many of the iconic decorations from the original movie included in the recreation.

From potions and broomsticks to the legendary Black Flame Candle, this Airbnb was designed to make guests really feel like they're a part of the Sanderson family yourself.