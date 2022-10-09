Moves On The Dancefloor Power Music Venue With Renewable Energy

The dancers’ body heat is then drawn underground and stored like a thermal battery before being pumped back to the heat pumps, upgraded to a suitable temperature and fed back into the venue. I guess this means no more opera then?

The owners of the SWG3 venue predict that this new process will enable them to completely disconnect from their current gas boilers, reducing their carbon emissions by a whopping 70 tonnes of CO2 a year. Now that is something to dance about.

All feels rather dystopian doesn’t it? But as long as we’re not recycling dancers’ sweat and pumping it out of the taps then this is actually a great way to reduce emissions and positively impact the global energy crisis and increase energy security.

“This is a fantastic scheme, where people really are making Glasgow greener - while having a great time. This innovative approach to reducing emissions and energy use at SWG3 is a great example of how we can all play our part in Glasgow becoming a net-zero city,” Glasgow City Council said.

First Glasgow, then the world!

Andrew Fleming-Brown, managing director of the SWG3 venue, told BBC News, “If we can make it work here in this environment, there's no reason why we can't take it to other venues, not just here in Scotland and the UK, across Europe and further afield.”

Who knows, maybe in time we’ll see cities powered by sporting events and music festivals. I’m fairly certain my entire neighbourhood could be powered for a few weeks just off me dancing around the house getting ready to go out on a Friday night.