Move over Karen from Brighton; It's Now 'Karen from Kew.'

For those new to the Internet, a 'Karen' is a middle-aged white woman with an asymmetrical bob asking to speak to the manager.

2021 felt like the Olympics for Karen's all competing for the title of most entitled.

Karen from Brighton broke COVID-19 restrictions to walk Melbourne's 'The Tan' because she found her local streets boring, and Karen refused to wear a mask at Bunning's and wanted to speak to the manager.

2022 has been quiet on the Karen front until now, that is.

So, please put your hands together and welcome 'Karen from Kew' to the Internet.

A Melbourne woman has been dubbed 'Karen from Kew' after a video of her over the top reaction to a "footpath closed" sign out the front of her house has gone viral.

The footage was captured by a traffic controller, which shows the woman dragging the signs and traffic cones away from her house.

A social media user commented, "I like the part where she almost tripped and fell over."

And another sharing, "How do they become so passionate about something so unnecessary?"

The woman can be heard saying, "You can take photos of me all you like, but do not put this in front of my home".

I can't help but think that she has her concerns around the wrong way.

Does she not know about the Internet and its appetite for content just like this?

Where was she for 'Karen from Brighton' or 'Karen from Bunning's wanting to talk to the manager?

Lending a sympathetic ear, I suspect or calling her local council about noisy birds.

While that traffic sign may be an eye sore or inconvenience, I am guessing it will be gone in 1-2 days max.

On the other hand, that footage is going to haunt her just like the time she under catered the golf girl's luncheon.

And that was in 2003.

Photo: Tik Tok ejaycoats