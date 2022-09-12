Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

In order to manage the diverse ways that people have shown their condolences to the Queen, park administrators have politely requested that mourners leave only unwrapped flowers.

Crowds have left tributes, including Corgi toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches, at royal sites. Stuffed Paddington bears have also proved a popular choice after his sketch with the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

Unfortunately, these kinds of gifts are not so kind to the environment of the parks.

People are being urged to only leave "organic" material so that it can start to disintegrate.

Many have brought flowers however have left the plastic gift wrapping on. Although some people have pitched in to help, the enormous task of removing the plastic wrap from the laid flowers fell mostly on the royal gardeners.

One may assume marmalade sandwiches fall into the organic category; however, most seem to have been laid in sandwich bags – perhaps in an effort to stop rodents from starting a colony on the Queen’s memorial.

In a recent statement on their website, Royal Parks said: 'Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted, and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks’.

'Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.'

It seems like it’s time for the Queen’s loyal followers to get a little more creative. Perhaps a flower arrangement in the shape of a Corgi is the way to go?

Royal parks also added that lit candles are not accepted in the park and would be extinguished.

Open flame and 1000 stuffed teddies do sound like a recipe for disaster. If only it was 'a wise bear always keeps a fire extinguisher in his hat' in case of emergency.