The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

Only "unwrapped" flowers should be left in Green Park, according to Royal Parks.

In order to manage the diverse ways that people have shown their condolences to the Queen, park administrators have politely requested that mourners leave only unwrapped flowers.

Crowds have left tributes, including Corgi toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches, at royal sites. Stuffed Paddington bears have also proved a popular choice after his sketch with the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

Unfortunately, these kinds of gifts are not so kind to the environment of the parks.

People are being urged to only leave "organic" material so that it can start to disintegrate.

Many have brought flowers however have left the plastic gift wrapping on. Although some people have pitched in to help, the enormous task of removing the plastic wrap from the laid flowers fell mostly on the royal gardeners.

One may assume marmalade sandwiches fall into the organic category; however, most seem to have been laid in sandwich bags – perhaps in an effort to stop rodents from starting a colony on the Queen’s memorial.

In a recent statement on their website, Royal Parks said: 'Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted, and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks’.

'Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.'

It seems like it’s time for the Queen’s loyal followers to get a little more creative. Perhaps a flower arrangement in the shape of a Corgi is the way to go?

Royal parks also added that lit candles are not accepted in the park and would be extinguished.

Open flame and 1000 stuffed teddies do sound like a recipe for disaster. If only it was 'a wise bear always keeps a fire extinguisher in his hat' in case of emergency.

Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight
NEXT STORY

Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

Passengers on a British Airways flight were left stunned after the pilot announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Value of Coins with Queen’s Image Expected to Skyrocket

Value of Coins with Queen’s Image Expected to Skyrocket

“Post-market prices are soaring” as collectors are in a frenzy trying to get their hands on coins with the Queen’s portrait.
Next James Bond Movie Will See 007 Serve A King For The First Time

Next James Bond Movie Will See 007 Serve A King For The First Time

For the first time in the franchise’s history, 007 will act on behalf of His Majesty’s secret service.
Retailers Ask For Clarification On Public Holiday Rules For Trading

Retailers Ask For Clarification On Public Holiday Rules For Trading

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has called on states and territories to clarify trading conditions for Australia's National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen on September 22.
Ukraine Makes Major Progress As Russia Turns Off Power In Response

Ukraine Makes Major Progress As Russia Turns Off Power In Response

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of attacking civilian infrastructure in response to a rapid weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops that drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the Kharkiv region.