Motorists Warned Fuel Prices Are Set To Increase Again After A Slight Dip In Prices This Week

Motorists are encouraged to take note of the current fuel prices, with economists noting it won’t last as fuel prices are set to increase again soon.

Current fuel prices have reached the lowest point since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with prices across the nation down almost 20 per cent from their July peak and experts say more price relief is on the horizon

The average price at the pump across the nation fell by 8.1c to $1.73 per litre last week, down from a recent peak of $2.12 in the first week of July.

However,  NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury warned the prices are likely to jump back up soon.  

“They’ve been falling now for several weeks in accordance with the price cycle, but they have definitely fallen to levels we haven’t seen for some time,” Khoury he told 7NEWS.

“That’s just the unfortunate reality of price cycles nationally is that when they go down, they go down very slowly, and when they jump, they absolutely skyrocket,” he said.

“So, at some point in the coming days, possibly later this week, we will see that price cycle turn. And that’s why it’s really important for (motorists) to fill up today or tomorrow.

“Keep a very close eye because you’re going to see lots of service stations are below a $1.60.”

