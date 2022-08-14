The Project

Mother’s Regret Over Choice of Baby’s Name

Choosing a name for your baby can be a difficult process and one that usually brings about a little conflict in the soon to be parent.

But one woman says the name she and her husband chose for their son causes them so much distress she’s even considered changing it.

The anonymous mum took to Reddit in search of some support and, on this occasion, the internet provided just what she needed.

She told the forum that she had named her son Logan, which is perfectly normal for English speaking natives, but she is French Canadian and where she lives, she’s constantly been asked to repeat it as it sounds very peculiar in their tongue.

She went on to say that her son is now 6 months old and she dreads using his name around people for fear of having to explain it, to the point that she’s even given some thought about changing his name to something else.

May we suggest changing Logan to Jake and starting a YouTube channel?

Statement From TikTok

