Mother Upset That A Boutique Didn't I.D. Her Daughter Before Selling Her A Dress

You need an I.D. to buy cigarettes or alcohol, but should you need it to buy clothing? Well, one mother in America thinks so.

U.S. Boutique, Vanilla Bella took to TikTok after a mother complained about her daughter's purchase from their online store.

According to the mother, her daughter received a dress code warning when she wore the recent purchase to school.

Now, a rhinestone mini dress is not your typical school attire, unless you're watching an episode of Euphoria.

However, most people agreed that it's not the boutique's responsibility to monitor whether their clients are wearing the outfits to learn algebra.

The mother was fuming and told Vanilla Bella, that her daughter ordered it without her permission.

The boutique apologised for the situation and offered a refund. They also explained that most of their dresses are for going out or special events.

But, the mother said they should I.D. for purchases and questioned why they are selling those garments in the first place.

Imagine being 17 and needing a fake I.D. to go to Myer!

Understandably, the thousands of comments on the video were mostly in support of the boutique.

"How are you supposed to monitor all of the sales that come through you? How about parents monitor what their kids are buying better?" one person wrote.

"Not your fault where they wear it or their age. You're being too nice by offering a refund. Your stuff is great btw!" another said.

The general consensus is that needing an I.D. to buy a dress is ridiculous and instead, parents should know something's off when their teen wears a clubbing outfit at the breakfast table.

