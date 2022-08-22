The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mother Sparks Outrage After Son Asks To Move Home To Get Sleep Away From His Newborn

Mother Sparks Outrage After Son Asks To Move Home To Get Sleep Away From His Newborn

A mother has angered the internet after revealing her 27-year-old son had asked to move back home during the week to "get a proper night's sleep" away from his newborn baby and partner.

The woman shared on parenting forum Mumsnet that she isn't "enamoured" with the idea but doesn't want to be unsupportive.

Her post angered many, with some people saying they felt sorry for his "poor girlfriend" and calling him "unsupportive" for leaving her with the baby.

As someone with zero authority on the matter, I am angry a woman with a 27-year-old son has to be subjected to Mumsnet, let alone let her son move back home.

Moving home at 27 years old to get a "good night's sleep" is the opposite of being a young prodigy.

At the very least, you hope your adult kids can make a decent pasta bake, do their own washing and not run off on their girlfriend and newborn baby.

The mums didn't hold back either, with one saying: "I think I'd be giving him a very sharp talking to about being a parent and not thinking it was acceptable to leave it all to his girlfriend. Silly, selfish boy."

Another added: "Honestly, I'd tell him to grow up. This is his life now, and while he gets to moan about how hard it is to you occasionally, he is being ridiculous. I really feel for his girlfriend, she has really picked badly."

And while I don't disagree, I'd also tell her to log off Mumsnet and take a holiday as something tells me that she'll be babysitting a lot.

Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted
NEXT STORY

Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted

Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted

Half a million dollars has been poured down the drain after a fuel delivery worker filled up the wrong fuel tank.
Edinburgh Festivals Best Joke Has Been Revealed And As Always, It's Causing Debate

Edinburgh Festivals Best Joke Has Been Revealed And As Always, It's Causing Debate

A pasta pun has taken out top spot as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's funniest joke.
The Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions Worldwide Have Been Revealed

The Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions Worldwide Have Been Revealed

The dream of visiting iconic tourist destinations does not always live up to the hype.
Woman Sues Aldi After Suffering A Broken Hip In Frenzied TV Sale

Woman Sues Aldi After Suffering A Broken Hip In Frenzied TV Sale

A woman in Geelong is suing Aldi after she suffered a fractured hip during a sale frenzy.
Looking For A Career Change? Here’s The Top Ten Aussie Jobs In High Demand

Looking For A Career Change? Here’s The Top Ten Aussie Jobs In High Demand

Fancy a change in career but not sure what to do? Well, here’s a list of the top 10 Aussie jobs in high demand right now, and some may surprise you.