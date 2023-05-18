Mother Reveals She Uses Apple AirTags To Track Her Children And It Has Divided Opinion

Vada Stevens from North Carolina has sparked a debate online after revealing that she uses Apple AirTags to track her children's location.

Stevens posted the now-viral video to TikTok, where the tagged young girls can be seen running to their mother.

"You beeped for us; what do you need?" one of the daughters was heard saying.

If you're taking your kid to a shopping centre, the idea of tracking them with AirTags genuinely seems like a good one.

Many hailed the mother a genius and shared their own accounts of employing such techniques. One viewer added that she had lost her kid at a fairground and that now, she never goes out in public without trackers.

But of course, this is the internet and claims that the mum was traumatising her children were just as prevalent.

I've not considered using AirTags to track my kid, but after seeing this story, I'm very tempted.

I get to know where he is at all times, he gets a cool bracelet, and everyone will know we're an Apple family.