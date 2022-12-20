The Project

Mother Of Two Reveals She Takes Her Christmas Tree Down At 6 PM On Christmas Day

While most families adhere to the 12 days of Christmas rule, one mum from the UK, Georgia Schofield, went viral on TikTok when she made a video of her taking down the Christmas tree at 6 pm on the 25th of December.

Georgia cleared the house of all festive decorations, including her kid's stockings in the video that had over 2.3m views and a lot of very upset commenters.

Georgia explained, however, that the reason she does this is for her daughter Ava, whose birthday is on Boxing Day.

And while Ava has never asked for the removal of the tree, Georgia says that she'd hate the tree being up on her own birthday, so down it comes so the focus can be on her daughter's special day.

The festive celebrations begin a little early in the Schofield household, but many felt it a shame to bring Christmas to such an abrupt end.

"My birthday is the 24th. It doesn't bother me; I quite like it - feels so festive," said one commenter.

Another added, "My sister's birthday is the 23rd. We keep Christmas stuff up and just do their birthday that day."

Ok, guys, sounds like your birthdays fall before Christmas Day, so you can definitely sit this one out.

I think it's wonderful and very thoughtful of Georgia to give her daughter a special birthday with all of the focus on her and none of it on whatever the other kid's called their Christmas celebrations. I'm sure he's fine with it.

