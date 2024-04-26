Mother-Of-The-Bride Slams Daughter For Breaking Unwritten Rules For Weddings

The newlyweds had spent $20,000 on their wedding, but the budget did not include food, drinks or entertainment for the guests.

Although the couple had the time of their lives, the guests had a very different experience and had been bad-mouthing the wedding.

Taking to the popular Reddit forum, Am I The Asshole, the mum asked if she was in the wrong for being honest with her daughter about how guests were feeling about the wedding.

"My daughter got married about a year ago. She spent about $20,000 on her wedding, it was a wonderful experience for her but for all the guests it really sucked. All the money went to things the couple would enjoy."

The mum went on to explain that the majority of the budget had been spent on the $6,000 wedding dress, the photographer and the venue.

"Guests had to buy food, drinks, and no entertainment. So people get to the wedding and the ceremony happens, then they go put into another room after a long day of driving out, don't get any food/drink.

"Most of them were forced to buy overpriced food since they were starving. They didn't even get any cake since the cake was a fake. Overall not a good guest experience," she wrote.

"My other daughter is getting married and asked for my help. Her sister offered to help and my other daughter made it clear she doesn't want her wedding to be anything like hers.

"My daughter asked what she meant by that and I was honest with her. That her wedding wasn't a good experience for guests and it is a running joke at this point with family/friends."

Many Reddit users came to the mum's defence, with many saying that the bride should have considered the guest experience more.

"Yeah, if I were a guest, I'd be mad, too! Actually, it would be a story I'd tell for probably the rest of my life. That's a Grade-A bad wedding," one person wrote.

"You were being honest. It's been a year, it's fine. She asked, and you answered. Maybe could have left out that it was a running joke. But how in the hell does someone spend $20k but they have no food?" another wrote.

"Some people are so self-focused they either can't or won't see the situation through other people's eyes. Your daughter and her husband sound like this because it should have been obvious to them that they were creating a very poor experience for their guests," a third commented.

However, some came to the defence of the bride, suggesting that the mum could have approached the conversation with more kindness.

"There's honest, and then there's brutally honest. You should have said it gentler, leaving out that 'everyone thought it was a joke'. That was cruel," one person said.

"You didn't need to tell her that her wedding was a running joke with friends and family. It seems like you wanted to throw it in her face that you didn't approve of her wedding, there are definitely much nicer ways to tell her," another wrote.