Mother Of The Bride Hilariously Stuffs Up Her Daughter’s Wedding Album

One mother of the bride has hilariously stuffed up the wedding album that she made for her daughter, and it left the family in hysterics.

For many people, their wedding day is the most important day of their life.  

They want the perfect dress, the most delicious cake, the most beautiful design, and, I guess, a groom they sort of like. But with so many different things to take care of, it's easy to make a little mistake. 

You might find your shoes to be very uncomfortable, have flowers that make your Uncle Steve break out in hives, or even marry the wrong person – little mistakes happen. 

Well, one mother of a bride in Texas made a wedding faux pas with hilarious results. 

When putting together a wedding album to celebrate her daughter Niki Hunt’s special day, Sherry Noblett ordered a book to be made—a lovely little printout of all the beautiful photos from the wedding. 

What Sherry didn’t realise was that there were sections for text to be filled in on the booklet—maybe lovely wedding quotes or descriptions. Sherry had no idea and left those sections untouched, thus leaving the default descriptions intact. 

In a TikTok video, Niki shows the wedding album with all the strange descriptions underneath. Below one photo, I assume of the groom and the best man, it reads “IN GOOD HANDS – She managed to hold on to that bubble for a minute before it burst.”

On another photo, it just says, “THE JOY OF LIFE,” and on another, “A DAY AT THE PARK.”

Nikki and her sister are both laughing throughout the entire video, so thankfully they see how funny the situation is. 

In the end, it’s just the album and it can be reprinted, but why would you? The book is hilarious and way more entertaining than just a normal, boring old wedding album. 

@niki_nibs Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!! @shutterfly #shutterfly ♬ original sound - Niki
