Mother-In-Law Ruins Wedding By Interrupting Ceremony To Scream At Bride

A mother-in-law has ruined her son's wedding by interrupting the ceremony to yell at the bride, berating her for jokingly referring to her son's flaws in her vows.

The bride finishes her vows, only for the mother-in-law to begin heckling her from the front row, criticising her for claiming the groom has flaws. 

Amidst nervous laughter from other guests, the bride tells her mother-in-law she can leave to which the woman tells “no , I don't have to leave, that dress you’re wearing we paid for.”

Guests start telling the woman to calm down, only for her to get further agitated, yelling at the bride “you are not gonna say my son has flaws.”

The bride fires back, saying “everybody has flaws and that’s why I love him, you can leave Judy.”

‘Judy’ then retorts “I’m not leaving, that dress you’re wearing, I paid for” and continues to heckle the couple. 

The video then shows fellow guests getting involved, trying to put the woman in her place, saying “this is not your day, it’s not about you”. 

Footage of the embarrassing interruption was uploaded to TikTok by the bride’s sister, Sarah Ragsdale, who according to The Scottish Sun, captioned the video “My sisters wedding a few years ago. Her MIL has always hated her. She’s just ones of those MIL’s that feel my sister is taking her son away.”

In a follow up video, Sarah wrote “Her MIL sat there as they finished their ceremony. Went outside and waited until they went outside to take their wedding pics just to start s**t again.”

The two videos, originally posted in 2020, have since been deleted, although they have now resurfaced by other accounts.

