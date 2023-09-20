The Project

Mother Bear And Her Cub Raid Krispy Kreme Van And They Are Our New Heroes

It’s been a while since the excitement and mayhem that Krispy Kreme doughnuts used to incite, but it seems like someone’s still interested.

A mother bear and its cub have raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van that had parked outside a convenience store in Alaska.

These cheapskate bears, rather than go inside the shop and support local business, used the five-finger discount (and before you look it up, I checked, yes, bears have five fingers) and swiped a bunch of snacks after the driver left the van’s doors wide open.

In a move that would make their ancestor Yogi proud, the bears climbed inside the vehicle and munched on doughnut holes and pastries, ignoring the banging on the side of the van that was aimed at scaring them away.

Personally, if I may editorialise for a moment, but the mother bear letting its cub eat so many treats is poor parenting in my humble opinion. I don’t mean to parent-shame this wild animal, but chances are that the next time we hear from these bears in the news will be the discovery of the first known case of bear diabetes. And heavens knows the amount of screen time that baby bear is allowed.

At this moment, there is no word if the bears then went looking for a Slurpee van to wash it all down.

