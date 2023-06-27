Mother and Daughter Co-Pilot Their First Flight Together

When speaking to the passengers she said, “Today is a very special flight for us probably the most special in my aviation career.”

Before turning to her mother and saying, “You see this is Captain Brenda Patterson...not only is she my role model… she's my mother.”

“From the first day I took my very first flight lesson it was my dream to fly with my mom and today that dream comes true.”

An applause broke out from the onlooking passengers before they made their way, luggage in hand, towards the plane.

A few days prior to Mother's Day, Van Howe posted a video on TikTok with the headline, ‘Like mother like daughter’.

The video showed a series of photos of Van Howe as a child with her mother.

'She raised me into the woman I am today and I am super proud to call her my mom,' she said. 'I'm very excited to share the experience with you.'

United Airlines reshared the post on their account and the video racked up over 5 million views.