Most Of Queensland And NSW Under Total Fire Bans As Bushfires Rage

Most of Queensland is under a total fire ban as more than 100 fires rage across the state.

Conditions have eased on Monday, giving firefighters some reprieve as they battle a blaze near Tara that has claimed one life and destroyed 40 homes in the past week.

A fire to the west of Brisbane is still threatening homes, while people in the Western Downs region are still being told they should prepare to evacuate, with strong winds and higher temperatures set to ramp up from Tuesday.

Interstate crews are being brought in to help in Queensland's southwest, with 12 fire trucks from Victoria expected by Monday night.

Further south in NSW the RFS has also declared a total fire ban for the majority of the state for Monday, with hot, dry and windy conditions on the way, and temperatures expected to climb into the high 30s in several areas.

A total fire ban is in place for seven districts as the Rural Fire Service recorded 75 blazes across the state, with 22 yet to be contained.

There are extreme and high fire dangers for the majority of the state with hot, dry and windy conditions forecast.

With AAP.

