Most Handsome Man In The World Revealed As Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page

The Golden Ratio of Beauty is an ancient Greek equation that measures a person’s facial proportions.

The 34-year-old actor’s facial features were found to be 93.65 per cent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

Page played the character Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Marvel’s Thor, Chris Hemsworth, came in a close second with 93.5 per cent.

Black Panther villain Michael B Jordan placed third with 93.46 per cent.

Superstar Harry Styles came fourth with 92.30 per cent.

This data was compiled by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.

He used the latest computerised mapping techniques, “These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patient’ surgery.”

“Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes. He had the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly,” he said of the winner.

“His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly, and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.”