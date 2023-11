The Eras tour has already broken Australian records after tickets went on sale in June, with more than 4 million people trying to snap up 450,000 tickets for the shows, which will take place in February.

The new tickets will go on sale at 10 AM AEDT on Friday for the Sydney shows, and 4PM AEDT for the Melbourne shows; the sale will include some obstructed-view seats that will start at $79.90.

Ticket has also announced that an official ticket resale service will launch on Friday, November 24.