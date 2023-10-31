More Than One-In-10 Aussie Drivers Admit To Drink Driving While Over The Limit

The new data was released in the NRMA’s new Bust the Boozers report into drink driving, which was published on Wednesday.

The report revealed that 12 per cent of people who drink have driven whole over the limit, and an additional 17 per cent believed they may have been over the limit when they drove.

Of those who admitted to drink driving, 14 per cent had been caught before.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said, “It is abhorrent that in 2023 we are still having to tell people to stop drink driving.’’

“With almost one in five road deaths related to alcohol, it’s clear we have so much work to do, and the tip of the spear remains the booze bus and RBTs.”