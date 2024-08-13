More Than A Quarter Of Brits Say They’ll Give Up Sex For A House Deposit

The survey, conducted by the audio erotica platform Bloom Stories, asked Brits what they would be willing to give up sex for.

Gen Z were the most likely age group to give up sex for a home deposit. This does not come as a surprise, with a poll revealing two in three people believe young Aussies will never be able to afford a home.

In the last 30 years, house prices have increased by just over 7 per cent each year, while the average full-time salary has grown at just half that rate.

Older age groups were more likely to value sex over financial incentives. About 32 per cent of those aged 35 to 44 would choose to remain sexually active over a house deposit, pay rise or promotion.

The survey also revealed that 45 per cent of men could not live without intercourse for a year for any reason, while only 23 per cent of women would do the same.

But a home deposit is not the only thing Gen Z would give up sex for. A third of Gen Z said they would stop bonking to get a pay rise at work, while just over a quarter would abstain if they could get a promotion out of it.