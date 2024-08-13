The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

More Than A Quarter Of Brits Say They’ll Give Up Sex For A House Deposit

More Than A Quarter Of Brits Say They’ll Give Up Sex For A House Deposit

A new survey has revealed that more than a quarter of Brits would give up sex if that meant they would get enough money for a house deposit.

The survey, conducted by the audio erotica platform Bloom Stories, asked Brits what they would be willing to give up sex for.

Gen Z were the most likely age group to give up sex for a home deposit. This does not come as a surprise, with a poll revealing two in three people believe young Aussies will never be able to afford a home.

In the last 30 years, house prices have increased by just over 7 per cent each year, while the average full-time salary has grown at just half that rate.

Older age groups were more likely to value sex over financial incentives. About 32 per cent of those aged 35 to 44 would choose to remain sexually active over a house deposit, pay rise or promotion.

The survey also revealed that 45 per cent of men could not live without intercourse for a year for any reason, while only 23 per cent of women would do the same.

But a home deposit is not the only thing Gen Z would give up sex for. A third of Gen Z said they would stop bonking to get a pay rise at work, while just over a quarter would abstain if they could get a promotion out of it.

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday With Supermarket Mud Cake
NEXT STORY

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday With Supermarket Mud Cake

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday With Supermarket Mud Cake

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday With Supermarket Mud Cake

Superstar Chris Hemsworth has celebrated his 41st birthday with an Aussie supermarket staple, treating himself to a white mud cake.
Dublin Zoo Calls On Breastfeeding Mothers To Encourage Orangutan To Care For Newborn

Dublin Zoo Calls On Breastfeeding Mothers To Encourage Orangutan To Care For Newborn

A group of 30 women have volunteered to breastfeed their infants in front of Mujur, an orangutan at the Dublin Zoo, in hopes of encouraging her to bond with her newborn.
Flava Flav Makes Bronze Clock Necklace For Jordan Chiles Who Was Stripped Of Medal Over Judging Blunder

Flava Flav Makes Bronze Clock Necklace For Jordan Chiles Who Was Stripped Of Medal Over Judging Blunder

Flava Flav has made U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace after a judging blunder saw her stripped of her medal four days after she competed.
Study Finds Most Baby & Toddler Foods In Australia Fail International Nutritional Guidelines

Study Finds Most Baby & Toddler Foods In Australia Fail International Nutritional Guidelines

Most Australian baby and toddler foods fail to meet international nutritional guidelines while featuring dodgy health claims in their marketing.
Olympic Gold Medallist Hospitalised After Racing In River Seine

Olympic Gold Medallist Hospitalised After Racing In River Seine

Irish Olympic gold medallist Daniel Wiffen revealed that he was rushed to hospital after falling ill after swimming in the Seine.